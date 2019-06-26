SA’s Manufacturing Circle targets one million new jobs in the next decade

South Africa's annual manufacturing production increased by 4.6 per cent in April and created 5000 jobs in the first quarter of 2019. But the sector has been contracting in South Africa since the global financial crises of 2008. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha attended the 6th edition of the Manufacturing Indaba and asked the Manufacturing Circle if they are on track to meet their target of one million new jobs in the sector in 10 years....