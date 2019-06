Assessing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 5-yr policy guidance

While unveiling his policy direction for the next five years, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele said the apex bank plans to keep its current foreign exchange system, recapitalise Nigeria's banks and boost credit to different sectors, among other initiatives. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivates joins CNBC Africa to discuss the CBN’s policy guidance....