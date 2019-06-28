Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Challenge TB project is marking the completion of a five-year initiative that supported the Government of Ethiopia in eliminating tuberculosis. USAID is organizing a special event in which the Honorable Minister of Health Dr. Amir Aman and USAID’s head of infectious disease programs Doug Arbuckle are expected to deliver remarks.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend this event.

Date: Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Hilton Hotel, Addis Ababa

To confirm attendance, please contact Troy Beckman, USAID Development Outreach and Communications Specialist at [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.