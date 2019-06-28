Ugandan parliament passes controversial landlord-tenant bill

Parliament has passed the Landlord and Tenant Bill, 2018 that seeks to among other things regulate the relationship between landlords and tenants. The bill was passed with several amendments which relate to duties and rights of landlords and tenants in rented commercial and residential premises. However, the most controversial provision is that all rent shall be settled and recorded in shillings, contrary to the initial proposal that parties can agree to transact in any other currency in the agreement. Ugandan journalist, Qatahar Raymond joins CNBC Africa for more....