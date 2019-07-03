Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Members of the Security Council noted the Bissau-Guinean political leaders’ recent compromise leading to the appointment of a new Prime Minister and setting the date of the presidential election on 24 November 2019.

The members of the Security Council commended the leadership of ECOWAS and welcomed the decision of its Heads of State and Government in the Communiqué of the 55th Ordinary Summit issued on 29 June 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria, to extend the mandate of ECOMIB for a period of six months from 1st October 2019 and commended the European Union for its technical and financial support to the mission.

The members of the Security Council took note of the ECOWAS call for a Government to be put in place by 3 July, and they further took note of its call in the aforementioned communiqué for the President to sign a decree of nomination of the Government by 3 July 2019 on the basis of the proposition made by the Prime Minister; for the nomination of a new Attorney General on the basis of consensus before 3 July 2019; for the Government to prepare the presidential election to be held on 24 November 2019; and for the President to stay in Office until the holding of the next presidential election, and to leave the full management of government affairs to the newly formed Government in line with the Guinea-Bissau Constitution.

The members of the Security Council recalled the importance of a credible, free, fair and peaceful presidential election to be organized on 24 November 2019, and underscored the need for an inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders to consolidate peace and stability in Guinea-Bissau, in compliance with the Conakry Agreement and the ECOWAS Roadmap.

The members of the Security Council called upon leaders of all political parties to continue to refrain from incitement of followers towards any violent action.

The members of the Security Council also reiterated their continued support and commitment, in collaboration with regional actors and international partners, including the Group of Five in Bissau (AU, CPLP, ECOWAS, EU, UN), for the consolidation of peace, stability and development in Guinea-Bissau.

