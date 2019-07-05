MFK Group Founder Faustin Mbundu shares his entrepreneurial journey

Faustin Mbundu is the founder of Rwandan conglomerate, MFK Group, which has holdings in businesses across industries such as agriculture, education, real estate, IT and more. As founder and equity partner in more than half a dozen companies and an advisor to several boards, this entrepreneur seems to manage to do it all, on this episode of Captains of industry, he sat down with CNBC Africa's Makeda Mahadeo to discuss exactly how....