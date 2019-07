How will Africa’s trade agreement change the prize of milk?

It was in January 2012, when the African Union decided to adopt a free trade area covering the continent- two years later than anticipated, 54 out of the 55 African Union member countries have signed up to the free trade agreement, how will this change the prize of milk? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria and Dianna Games, Chief Executive, [email protected]