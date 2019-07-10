The JSE’s winners & laggards, how to pick the next

The JSE All Share Index was up almost 11 per cent in the first six months of the year driven by mining stocks. Laggards include a variety of companies from Tongaat Hulett to Rebosis Property Fund. How should investors be reading this and where should they be looking for value? To find out CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters is joined by Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager, Adviceworx and Rowan Williams, Chief Investment Officer, at Nitrogen Fund Managers....