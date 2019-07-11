CBN’s renewed drive for financial inclusion

The Central Bank of Nigeria says it plans to broaden access to financial services to people in under-served parts of the country over the next five years and its ultimate goal is to ensure that 95 per cent of eligible Nigerians have access to financial services by 2024. Olayinka David West; Academic Director and Professor of Information Systems at Lagos Business School and Dayo Ademola, Head Of Innovation at Efina join CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more....