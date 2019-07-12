In conversation with K J Srinivasa on his time in Africa, strengthening India-SA trade ties

Career diplomat Dr K.J. Srinivasa, who will be long remembered for bringing President Narendra Modi to Africa and also taking South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to India, leaves Africa this weekend to take up a new post in the Carribbean after three years as the Indian Consul General in Johannesburg. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop had a one-on-one interview with Dr Srinivasa about the India’s coal demand growth from South Africa, potential investments from Indian companies into South Africa, among other things....