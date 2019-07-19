Crypto Trader: One on one with BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes on crypto derivatives, future plans Cryptotrader looks at how we should trade in cryptocurrencies and interviews the biggest names in Crypto.... July 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter Google has been accused of working with China. Here’s what they’ve been doing there Beyond Markets Understanding the African consumer Daily Newsletter South African subsidiary of carmaker Ford plans to add 1,200 jobs Analyst Interviews What will SARB do? Southern Africa Unpacking Zuma’s third day at state capture inquiry State Capture Day 3 highlights of Jacob Zuma’s testimony at Zondo inquiry Beyond Markets Tourism and hospitality industry outlook for Africa Daily Newsletter In conversation with Teljoy’s Founder Theo Rutstein Uncategorized #SAElections2019: What do the youth want? Beyond Markets AfCFTA: Understanding the rules of origin CEO Interviews In conversation with K J Srinivasa on his time in Africa, strengthening India-SA trade ties Crypto Trader Crypto Trader: Highlights from Asia Blockchain Summit 2019 CEO Interviews How this local start-up is profiting from partying My Worst Day My Worst Day: One on one with Ric Lewis CEO of Tristan Capital Partners Analyst Interviews RMB’s Milk Index: What milk prices across Africa reveal Beyond Markets CBN’s renewed drive for financial inclusion Political Capital How will Africa’s trade agreement change the prize of milk? CEO Interviews Tyme co-founder Rolf Eichweber on the digital banking outlook for SA Daily Newsletter 3 traits self-made billionaires have in common, according to a guy who interviewed 21 of them CEO Interviews MFK Group Founder Faustin Mbundu shares his entrepreneurial journey Latest Posts Bitcoin vs Libra: Here are the key differences between the two... July 19, 2019 South Africa’s #PublicProtector says Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament July 19, 2019 Judgement on Friday 26th of July in Moyo vs Old Mutual... July 19, 2019 Mandela Day Panel: City of Ekurhuleni tackles poverty and equality on... July 19, 2019 Zimbabwe battles to curb runaway inflation July 19, 2019 Video Judgement on Friday 26th of July in Moyo vs Old Mutual... July 19, 2019 Mandela Day Panel: City of Ekurhuleni tackles poverty and equality on... July 19, 2019 Zimbabwe battles to curb runaway inflation July 19, 2019 What Zeder plans to use its multi-billion rand cash windfall on July 19, 2019 How can disruption in the health-tech space improve Nigeria’s health outcomes? July 19, 2019