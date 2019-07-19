How can disruption in the health-tech space improve Nigeria’s health outcomes?

The United States Agency for International Development notes that health indicators in Nigeria are some of the worst in Africa and the country has a fast-growing population estimated to reach 440 million people by 2050. How can disruption in the health-tech space improve Nigeria’s health outcomes? Temi Giwa-Tubosun, Founder, Lifebank and Abasi Ene-Obong, CEO, 54gene joined CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....