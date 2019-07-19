Mandela Day Panel: City of Ekurhuleni tackles poverty and equality on #MandelaDay2019

In celebration of 10 years of Mandela Day, and commemorating the birthday of international icon President Nelson Mandela, we bring you this panel discussion from Germiston in the heart of Ekurhuleni City. The main theme for the day is action against poverty and equality. Under this umbrella, the panel discusses shelter, children’s welfare, education and active citizenship, and more. CNBC Africa anchor Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to Mzwandile Masina, Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni; Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC of Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA; Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation; and Patrick Kulati, CEO for Habitat for Humanity South Africa....