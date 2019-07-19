Rwanda Debate: Implementing Transformative ICT Solutions in Africa

At the recent Africa 50 General Shareholders Meeting under the theme, 'Investing in Infrastructure for Africa's Growth', the conversations brought up big topics such as bridging the infrastructure gap on the continent and leveraging the power of innovation and ICT. During the talks, the word, "leapfrogging" was used several times and like it or not, that's what technology has allowed Africa to do on several fronts. CNBC Africa's Makeda Mahadeo spoke to Alex Ntare, CEO, Rwanda ICT Chamber, Dr. Patrick Singa, Medical Director, Babyl Rwanda and Joseph Gama, Secretary General, South Sudan ICT Chamber to discuss Financing and Implementation of Transformative ICT Solutions on the continent....