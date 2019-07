Cocoa Life’s Yaa Peprah Amekudzi on how to make farming more sustainable in Africa

Top cocoa producers Cote D’ivoire and Ghana recently imposed a fixed ‘living income differential’ of $400 per tonne on all cocoa contracts sold by either country, as part of the plans to combat poverty among farmers. Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, Head of Cocoa Life joined CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to discuss how to drive sustainability practices in agriculture....