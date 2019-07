Togo EU Summit Debate: Achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Togo

At the Togo-European Union Economic Forum 2019, UNECA’s former Executive Secretary Carlos Lopez, Africa's richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, the European Business for Europe and Mediterranean's Etienne Giros, and the OECD's Mario Pezzini discuss strategies for promoting a sustained, inclusive, sustainable and balanced development of Togo....