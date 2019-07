Nigeria targets better sanitation outcomes

Nigeria has set a target to eliminate open defecation by 2025 and to promote improved sanitation and hygiene outcomes. Chizoma Opara, Acting Coordinator of the Clean Nigeria Programme at Nigeria’s Ministry of Water Resources and Zaid Jurji, Chief of Section for Water Sanitation and Hygiene UNICEF Nigeria join CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to discuss the Nigeria’s renewed sanitation drive....