Is the land reform report a realistic draft for change?

The cabinet approval of the publication of the land reform report has sparked debate across South Africa. There are those who are keen and those who are cautious for the constitutional process that will need to take place to implement land reform. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex and Dr Theo de Jager the Chairperson of the Board of Directors from The Southern Africa Agri-Initiative (SAAI).