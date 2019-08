Business reacts to fin min Ncube’s half-year budget review statement

Zimbabwe is going through another tumultuous time as they face a petrol increase of 26 per cent due to a raise in import tax on fuel. Following from the economic crisis that the country is going through, president Mnangagwa has also suspended the release of data for annual consumer price for the next six months. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co....