In conversation with microbiologist Joyce Msuya on 20 years working in Africa

A microbiologist by trade with over 20 years of experience working on the continent, Joyce Msuya has worked in a number of capacities including several high level positions at the World Bank; now she works as Deputy Executive Director of UN Environment and Assistant Secretary General of the UN, and for this episode of Captains of Industry, she sits down with CNBC Africa's Makeda Mahadeo to discuss how she got there and where to next....