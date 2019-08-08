CPIA scores hardly improving African countries: A look at policy & institutional reforms

The World Bank says Africa's poorest countries saw little to no progress on average in improving the quality of their policy and institutional frameworks in 2018. The average Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA) score in Africa's 38 International Development Associations (IDA), that is the IDA-eligible countries in 2018 remained unchanged at 3.1 on a scale of zero to six. To put this in perspective Albert Zeufack, Chief Economist for Africa at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more....