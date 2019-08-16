Lancaster Recirculate Panel: Research collaboration as a driver for change

The recirculate project is exploring the different ways in which water sustains communities. We will bring you discussions as part of the launch of the ‘Recirculate project’ from Accra in Ghana, where we will explore how research collaboration can be a driver for change in Africa with senior representatives of project partners from Lancaster University UK, The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, University of Benin and Lancaster University Ghana....