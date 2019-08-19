#TheHashtag: Please Call Me inventor seeking R10 billion from Vodacom after turning down R47 million

In The Hashtag, CNBC Africa's social media correspondent, Busi Lethole, takes a look at the on-going battle between Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate and telecoms group Vodacom. In 2016 the Constitutional Court ordered Vodacom to compensate Makate and negotiate the amount. The two have not yet come to an agreement. Makate has turned down a R47 million offer from the Telecoms group and is seeking R10 billion as his legal team estimates that Vodacom made over R200 billion from his idea....