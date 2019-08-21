GECA to fund electricity output project: How can this benefit other stakeholders?

CEO of Siemens Nigeria, Onyeche Tifase, unpacked the new partnership between the company and the Nigerian government to expand Nigeria’s electricity output to 25 gigawatts. According to her, a bulk of the solutions provided will be funded by the German Export Credit Agency (GECA). To share his views on how best the German conglomerate can work with industry stakeholders, George Etomi, Director at Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) joined CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more....