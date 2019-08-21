Road to WEF Cape Town: Equipping Africa’s next generation for the Forth Industrial Revolution

Optimists have argued that the Forth Industrial Revolution gives Africa a chance to leapfrog and catch up with the rest of the world. Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, argues that the single most important challenge facing humanity today is how to understand and shape the new technology revolution. What exactly is this revolution, and why does it matter, especially for Africa? As we continue the road to the WEF in Cape Town CNBC Africa is joined by the Head of Global Operations and Integrations at Zipline, Israel Bimpe....