MasterCard’s Mark Elliott on the future of mobile money in Africa

According to financial inclusion data about 34 per cent of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa have a bank account. This is nearly half of the global average of 62 percent. However 45 percent of these individuals have a mobile money account, meaning that African’s are embracing and shaping the gap of financial inclusion, readying them for the impact of the 4th industrial revolution in the financial and technological markets. Joining CNBC Africa to speak about the upcoming 28th World Economic Forum on Africa and financial inclusion in Africa is Mark Elliott, President of Southern Africa MasterCard....