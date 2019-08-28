The future of Nigeria’s petroleum industry

Making future projections for Nigeria’s petroleum industry becomes increasingly difficult as global concerns on the future of fossil fuels continue to grow. Recently the European Investment Bank (EIB) recently proposed to end all fossil fuel financing by 2020 and this pressure is spreading across the financial world. So how should Nigeria strategise for the future of its highly treasured petroleum industry? Debo Fagbami, Chairman of Nigerian Council of the Society for Petroleum Engineers (NCSPE) joins CNBC Africa for more....