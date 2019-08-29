Portfolio Watch: National Credit Amendment Act: Implications for retail stocks

Many investors were caught by surprise when President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the National Credit Amendment Bill. Not only will it have negative implications for banking stocks but also for retail shares. For more on the implications, CNBC Africa is joined by Ntombiyombuso Mbuli, Senior Equity Analyst at Sentio, Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments....