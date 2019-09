Solid gold price, weak rand boost DRDGold profits

Gold miner DRDGold increased its gold production by 6 per cent after Eskom supply disruptions negatively impacted production in the previous period. Operating profit increased by 5 per cent with headline earnings per share also increasing to 10 cents per share compared to the previous period 1.7 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more is Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold....