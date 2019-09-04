Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius, His Excellency Nandcoomar Bodha.

At the meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing Indian Ocean Conference at Paradise Island Resort, the two ministers spoke on ways to enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries. Moreover, increasing collaboration in the areas of fisheries and tourism were extensively discussed by the Ministers.

Minister Shahid, thanked the government of Mauritius for their support to the Maldives’ bid to host the Indian Ocean Island Games 2023.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs was accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Khaleel, Foreign Secretary, His Excellency Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed, Assistant Director Ms. Moomina Ibrahim and Senior Legal Officer, Mr. Mohamed Aseel Hassan.

