In conversation with John Sanei on his latest book ‘FOREsight’

By combining aspects of human psychology, business strategy and future studies, John Sanei provides a unique holistic approach to achieving future-readiness. He is an avid traveller and trots around the globe inspiring people to think and do things differently and is certainly making an impact with his dynamic approach to life and business. In his latest book FOREsight, John emphasises that our perspective on the world is of paramount importance when preparing for the future. Learn how to adjust your mindset, escape restrictive perspectives and connect invisible dots with 50 shots of FOREsight that explore psychology, science, and the future you are creating....