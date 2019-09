SA President addresses GBV & Afrophobic violence

President Ramaphosa details a plan of action to address the recent spike of Gender Based Violence in South Africa which has led to emotive calls for the return of the death penalty. But the President will also under pressure to address the Black on Black violence we have seen spread across the Gauteng Province- the country's economic hub. As the next Chair of the African Union- the South African government to be seen to act....