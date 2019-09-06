WEF Africa Debate: 10-Years of Cryptocurrency – What’s Next?

Cryptocurrencies had a wild year in 2018, with over $480 billion of value wiped off the entire market, according to data from Coinmarketcap. After hitting a record high in 2017, bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell dramatically. In 2019, cryptocurrencies showed some green shoots again. Whilst some believe that the price of bitcoin could nosedive to zero, Facebook unveiled plans for a new cryptocurrency called Libra, sending cryptocurrency optimism to an all-new high. Could this be the breakthrough this new transactional currency needs? Where is cryptocurrency 10-years on and what could the future hold?...