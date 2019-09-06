WEF Africa Debate: Africa’s Wildlife Under Threat

In the face of an ever-increasing human population, Africa’s wildlife faces the ultimate challenge of survival every day. As the pressure on the natural habitat of increases with the encroachment of human infrastructure, the biggest challenge for conservationists is the poaching and decimation of many iconic species. At the same time, if the habitat and the wildlife within it are nurtured and preserved, the economic opportunities are massive. Consider the wide economic net international and local tourism can spread over the continent. How should we deal with the threats and opportunities?...