WEF Debate: 4IR Driving Domestic & Foreign Investments in Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone

4IR Driving Domestic and Foreign Investments in Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone is the topic for a panel discussion on the side-lines of WEF Africa in Cape Town. The panel will address topics such as the Special Economic Zones programme; KwaZulu-Natal’s natural and built infrastructure; ease of doing business in the province; and how the RBDIZ contributes to job creation and economic development in KZN....