Over 100 million start-ups are estimated to open every year globally. However with the changing trends, the dilemma we all have is in creating a balance between investors who continue to show preference for tech based businesses, and brick and mortar companies that still have enormous potential. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Junior Kanamugire Founder of Pikiwash a start-up that won the Seedstars Rwandan chapter and Lebo Gunguluza, Entrepreneur and Dragon Investor.

Advertisement