President Jacob Zuma has finally appointed a commission of inquiry into state capture. This comes two years after former public protector Thuli Mandonsela recommended that he do so in her state of capture report. Meanwhile, the ANC National Executive Committee meets today and one of the items expected to be discussed is the removal of President Zuma. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack these developments further is Richard Calland, Law Professor, University of Cape Town.

