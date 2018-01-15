Experts discuss monetary policy, tax issues and Nigeria’s development objectives

Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee has held the country’s baseline interest rate at 14 per cent for the last 8 straight sessions. However, as concerns about inflation wane analysts expect the country’s monetary policy to turn expansionary. A panel of experts, Eme Essien Lore, IFC Country Manager, Nigeria; Bismarck Rewane, CEO, Financial Derivatives, and Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and Head of Tax Regulatory Services at PWC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss Monetary Policy, Tax and Nigeria’s development objectives.

Advertisement