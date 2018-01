According to Jonty Sacks, Director, Jaltech, it would be a mistake for South African taxpayers who are making investments into South Africa not to consider structuring their investments through a Section 12J Venture Capital Company, as they are significantly incentivised with rebates of up to 45 per cent for individuals, funds and trusts and 28 per cent for companies. Jonty Sacks, joins CNBC Africa for more.

