To regain confidence in the economy this is what a top-rated economist wants from Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s ruling party, the ANC took over the sleepy seaside town of East London in the Eastern Cape for its 106th birthday celebrations. But what happens when the party confetti settles down and we all retreat to our respective corners? Political Capital goes behind the speeches and the politics to speak to the real people with real issues on the ground. Plus, Economist, Thabi Leoka puts on the table all the issues newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has to deal with – above all, Eskom.

