Day Zero could happen; this is what it means for the rest of SA

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said in a statement recently that Day Zero has moved a day closer this week to 21 April 2018. Day Zero is when the City of Cape Town will be forced to turn off most of the taps and every resident will have to queue for 25 litres of water per day. But what potential impact waste water recycling could have on alleviating Cape Town’s water scarcity and what the role of the private sector? Murray Chabant, Director of Alula Water & YPO member and Dinao Lerutla, CEO of Alula Water joins CNBC Africa for more.

