Amidst IRBA investigations into Deloitte, the auditing company is adamant that it will not follow in the footsteps of disgraced auditing firm KPMG. Deloitte Africa’s Managing Director for Emerging Markets and Africa, Dr Martyn Davies, emphasised this in an interview with CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila where he was giving Deloitte’s view on Private Sector corruption.

