The African Development Bank says regional and global shocks in 2016 slowed the pace of growth in Africa, but signs of recovery were manifest in 2017 and the bank projects growth for the region to accelerate to 4.1 per cent in 2018. CNBC Africa’s Frederic Vandevyver caught up with Abebe Shimeles, Acting Director of Research, Networking and Partnerships division at the African Development Bank to discuss the projections.

