Closing the infrastructure gap in Africa

‘Shaping the Future of Long-Term Investing, Infrastructure and Development’ is one of the themes that will be tackled at the icy slopes of Davos this Week. It’s estimated that the global infrastructure backlog stands at about $1trillion. Here in Africa – that number stands at around $100billion, according to figures from the African Development Bank. The problem is, demand for infrastructure far outstrips supply. We see this every day – in terms of demand for housing, healthcare, education, and transport as a few examples. If we don’t close the gap – we will find it very difficult to achieve any form of inclusive economic growth.

