Partech Ventures launched a one hundred million-euro fund that is focused on digital technology start-ups in sub-Saharan Africa – a sector that is expected to contribute about $300 billion to the region’s GDP by 2025 according to Mckinsey Global Institute. Olawale Ayeni, Africa Lead for Venture Capital at the International Finance Corporation joined CNBC Africa to discuss ways to bridge the funding gap for tech start-ups in Africa.

