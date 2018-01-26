Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari, Nigeria’s 2019 elections

In a public letter, Nigeria’s ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in the 2019. Obasanjo noted that “to ask Nigeria to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence the country to a prison term of four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth”. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this are; Sani Aminu Dutsinma, Managaing Director of the Islamic Banking and Finance Institute and Martin Onovo, former presidential candidate, National Conscience Party.

