Despite declaring a revenue jump of 19 per cent to R39 billion in its full year results, the going is still tough for the South African unit of ArcelorMittal, input costs as well as the electricity bill has clawed into some of the gains with ArcelorMittal, input costs as well as the electricity bill has clawed into some of the gains with the company’s net loss widening to R5.1 billion. ArcelorMittal SA incoming CEO, Kobus Verster joins CNBC Africa for more.

