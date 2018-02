Asking President Jacob Zuma to resign as South Africa’s head of state outside of parliament is treason. This is the word from Political Economist, Moeletsi Mbeki, as he condemned discussions between the ruling African National Congress and the country’s president to convince Zuma to resign. Mbeki, who sees red-flags for South Africa after the first postponement of the State of the Nation Address in the country’s democracy, sat down with CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila this afternoon.

