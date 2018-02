As South Africans eagerly await the fate of their president, Jacob Zuma, as the county’s statesman, Business Leadership South Africa has strongly condemned the legacy of State Capture which it attributes to the president. After an unprecedented postponement of South Africa’s State of the Nation Address, CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila spoke to BLSA’s CEO, Bonang Mohale, who gave a strongly worded critique of the legacy left by the country’s democratically elected president.

