One on one with Anagha Hunnurkar, Technical Advisor at Rwanda National Investment Trust

Unit and investment trusts, an unfamiliar concept in many budding economies have been cited as commendable alternate ways to grow the local population’s money. In Rwanda, the challenge is that sensitisation on financial inclusion is still in initial stages in the country. In this episode of Captains of Industry, Anagha Hunnurkar, Technical Advisor at the Rwanda National Investment Trust breaks down the structuring of such wealth vehicles and also guides us through her journey, career, and how she came to live in Rwanda.

Advertisement